Listen to SonaOne’s upbeat new single, ‘Homies’

Malaysian rapper and producer SonaOne has collaborated with Japanese artist Shurkn Pap for his latest track, ‘Homies’.

The upbeat single was uploaded onto all major streaming platforms on Friday (March 11). Over the course of the track, the duo sing about not getting jealous, and seeing women as “one of the guys”.

‘Homies’ features a funky trap beat, with thick electronic beats, colourful synths and clap percussions.

Advertisement

Listen to the new song here:

‘Homies’ is SonaOne’s first single of the year. Prior to this project, he appeared as featured artist in fellow Malaysian rapper DaddyCap’s track ‘AYAH’ alongside TujuLoca and Zynakal in January.

Last year, the musician dropped the introspective single ‘Sape Kata’, sung in both English and Malay. He also worked with Tikar Terbang for the new remix of ‘Orang Lain’.

In 2020, he dropped the 10-track album titled ‘The Loccdown’, which featured the remix version of his earlier release ‘Bomba’. He enlisted the help of several artists like Kidd Kweezy, Adrian Danial, AxelJonas and more for this project.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shurkn Pap opened the year with his new album called ‘Call Me Mr. Drive 2’. The 10-track record included pre-released singles ‘My Hood’ and ‘Pick Up’. It follows his two previous albums ‘New Era’ and ‘Call Me Mr. Drive’, released in 2021 and 2020, respectively.