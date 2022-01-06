Listen to Spoon’s new cover of David Bowie’s ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’

Spoon have shared their cover of David Bowie‘s ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ – you can hear their version below.

The cover has been released as part of Amazon Music’s month-long ‘[RE]DISCOVER’ campaign which is celebrating Bowie’s 75th birthday, which falls on Saturday (January 8).

Spoon’s take on ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ – which featured on Bowie’s final studio album ‘Blackstar’ in 2016 – has been released today (January 6), with frontman Britt Daniel describing the original as “a fantastic song”.

Advertisement

“‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ is a tune Alex [Fischel, keys and guitar] and I have been playing since we learned it for an acoustic and piano show in Mexico City in 2016,” Daniel explained.

“It’s just a fantastic song, and as the last song on Bowie’s final album it doesn’t disappoint. We recorded this version live in December 2021.”

You can hear Spoon’s cover of ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ in the above embed, or by heading here.

In other Bowie news, the BFI’s month-long celebration of the late musician, titled Bowie: Starman And The Silver Screen, is currently ongoing at BFI Southbank.

Earlier this week it was announced that the late icon’s estate has sold his publishing catalogue to Warner Chappell Music for a price reported to be upwards of $250million (£186million).

Advertisement

Spoon, meanwhile, will release their 10th studio album, ‘Lucifer On the Sofa’, on February 11 via Matador.

Speaking to NME back in October about the forthcoming record, Daniel explained that ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’ is “a little bit earthier” than previous Spoon releases, and that people that had heard and enjoyed the band’s last few records would be “pleasantly surprised” by their upcoming album.

“It’s got a love song on it, or maybe even a couple of love songs,” he said. “It’s just fun – a record for some good times.”