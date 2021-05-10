Listen to St. Vincent’s slick new song ‘Down’

St. Vincent has shared ‘Down’, another song from her forthcoming sixth album ‘Daddy’s Home‘.

Musician Annie Clarke’s slick and funky new single comes with a video she co-directed with Bill Benz showing Clarke in her “full Candy Darling morning-after regalia”. Watch it below.

‘Down’ follows ‘Pay Your Way In Pain‘ and ‘The Melting Of The Sun‘, which were released in March and April respectively.

‘Daddy’s Home’ is released on May 14. Fans can pre-save the album now or pre-order the record in 8-track format, CD, vinyl, deluxe vinyl, and cassette (an exclusive picture disc, merchandise and more are also available).

Last week, St. Vincent shared a ‘Daddy’s Home’-inspired playlist along with some commentary behind her choices.

The “enhanced playlist” was inspired by her upcoming new album and made for Spotify. Some of the songs include Madonna’s ‘Papa Don’t Preach’, The Notorious B.I.G’s ‘Big Poppa’ and Beyoncé’s ‘Daddy Lessons’.

Speaking to NME around the release of the first single from ‘Daddy’s Home’, ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’, Clark explained that the LP was inspired by her father’s release from prison for white-collar crime, as well as his vinyl collection from the ’70s.

“One of the things about ‘Daddy’s Home’ is that there is a literal and autobiographical element to it, but also I’m daddy now!” Clark said. “I have shit to do, I have responsibilities and this world that I’ve created.

“I always think of the Picasso quote: ‘Art is a lie that makes us realise the truth’. These stories are things that I’ve lived and ways that I feel. It’s hard for me to parcel out what is what. I just make the world. I don’t think too much about compartmentalising it.”