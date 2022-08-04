Listen to Stella Donnelly’s new single, ‘How Was Your Day?’

Stella Donnelly has shared a new single, ‘How Was Your Day’, the latest to be lifted from the singer’s upcoming sophomore album ‘Flood’. Listen to it below.

The song sees the indie-pop musician return with trademark candour, with talk-sung vocals about the breakdown of communication in a relationship. In a press release, Donnelly explained “the verses are just excerpts from real conversations.

“[They are] fragments of what two people talk about when they both know they need to have a real talk but neither wants to be the one to bring it up.”

The single is accompanied by a music video, which was directed by Nick Mckk and Claire Giuffre. In it, Donnelly plays phone-tag with a cast of separate characters, each of whom are caught up in various activities from football to beach-going – to a car wreck.

Of the clip, Donnelly said: “This video does a really good job of portraying how annoying I am! We shot it from opposite sides of the world which was a little bit stressful but a lot of fun.”

‘How Was Your Day?’ follows previous singles ‘Lungs’, which was released in May of this year. The following month, she shared the title track from ‘Flood’, which is set for release on August 26.

Speaking of the record — a follow-up to her 2019 debut ‘Beware of the Dogs’ — Donnelly described ‘Flood’ as a “record of rediscovery: the product of months of risky experimentation, hard moments of introspection, and a lot of transition”.

The release comes after Donnelly’s recent headline Australian tour, which saw the singer perform her ‘Beware of the Dogs’ catalogue as part of her first east coast shows since 2019. ‘Beware of the Dogs’ won NME‘s inaugural award for Best Australian Album in 2020, and was described by NME’s Hannah Mylrea as “enthralling and hugely relevant.

“The Australian singer-songwriter’s debut album tackles difficult subject matter with cheekiness and real lightness of touch,” Mylrea wrote in a four-star review.