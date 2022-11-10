Listen to Steve Aoki transform Taking Back Sunday’s ‘Cute Without The E’ in juddering new remix

Steve Aoki has shared a new remix of Taking Back Sunday‘s 2002 single ‘Cute Without The E’.

His new spin on the track, the video for which you can view below, is set to feature on a remix album of his recent LP ‘HiROQUEST: Genesis’.

Teasing the remix recently, Aoki wrote: “I’m remaking an iconic rock song from the 2000s… finish the lyric: ‘And will you tell all your friends…’”

Taking Back Sunday also shared the remix adding: “It’s out! Steve Aoki was kind enough to do a remix of a song we wrote in our parents’ basements. Please enjoy Cute Without The E (Ziri).”

It comes after Aoki and Taking Back Sunday recently teamed up on an unexpected joint single called ‘Just Us Two’ earlier this year.

“I was talking with our manager one day and she’s like ‘Hey, Steve Aoki’s camp reached out – would you like to write a song with him?’ My first reaction was, ‘Wait, do they know who they’re reaching out to? Did they get the wrong guys?’” explained frontman Adam Lazzara of the collaboration at the time.

“We exist in this rock and roll world so the idea of having the opportunity to not only branch out of that but also just having someone with a different perspective to work with was really exciting for us.”

Asked why he wanted to approach Taking Back Sunday about a collaboration in the first place, Aoki replied: “Because I fucking love these guys and they’re awesome. You wanna do something that’s disruptive and different and I’d never heard them working with a DJ, so I’m like, ‘Oh, that would be really cool’. The fact that they’re willing to work with me was really an honour too – it’s nice to work with other artists that have the same kind of proactive, optimistic view on what we’re going to be doing.”