Listen to Stormzy’s new ‘Angel In The Marble’ freestyle

Stormzy has released a new freestyle track, ‘Angel In The Marble’.

The song is Stormzy’s second stand-alone single to be released in recent weeks, following his collaboration with RAYE, ‘The Weekend’.

“Now look at me, chiseled like da Vinci reappeared in ‘93,” he raps. “I found my inner Preston and I went and set him free. Now we the black Beatles, let it be.”

The accompanying video was filmed at Stormzy’s recent 30th birthday celebration, #TheMikeGala, which took place on Friday (July 28) and features a plethora of gala attendees including the likes of Louis Theroux, Dina Asher-Smith, Skepta, Judi Love, Burna Boy, Danny Dyer, Alison Hammond, Ghetts, Wretch 32 and many, many, more.

“There’s a difference between doing music at 22 and when you’re about to turn 30.” Stormzy recently said in an interview for the cover of Dazed’s summer issue. “It’s the kind of peace and stability and stillness you can only get from maturity. You lose all the nervous shivers and the anxiety; you shake it off because now you’re a grown man coming into your skin.”

Meanwhile, Stormzy pledged last week to fund 36 Black Cambridge students over the next three years as part of the Stormzy Scholarship, which he launched in 2018.

Each student will receive a £20,000 annual scholarship to cover tuition fees and maintenance costs through Stormzy’s #Merky Foundation and the bank HSBC.

Advertisement “For a further 30 black students to have the opportunity to study at Cambridge University – the same year we celebrate five years of the scholarships’ launch – feels like an incredible landmark moment,” the grime star told BBC News. Prof Bhaskar Vira, pro-vice-chancellor for education, also said he was “delighted” the collaboration was continuing.