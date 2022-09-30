Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’

The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below.

The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.

Recorded during the first ‘Revolver’ recording session on April 6, 1966 in Studio Three at EMI Studios (now called Abbey Road Studios), The Beatles were joined by their producer George Martin, recording engineer Geoff Emerick and technical engineer Ken Townsend.

“John [Lennon’s] ethereal vocals (fed from his mic through a rotating Leslie speaker), and innovative tape loops – including Paul [McCartney] saying ‘ah, ah, ah, ah’, which when sped up produced a sound similar to a seagull’s screech – converge with Ringo [Starr’s] thunderous drum pattern, George [Harrison]’s tamboura drone, and a backwards guitar solo,” a press release explains of the recording, which you can hear below.

In an interview before ‘Revolver’’s 1966 release, McCartney told NME: “We did it because I, for one, am sick of doing sounds that people can claim to have heard before.”

First confirmed by Giles Martin – the son of the late Beatles producer George – last month, ‘Revolver’ is the latest Beatles album to be re-released as a remixed and expanded deluxe box set following ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ in 2017, ‘White Album’ (2018), ‘Abbey Road’ (2019) and ‘Let It Be’ (2021).

All 14 tracks on the original album have been newly mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and Dolby Atmos, while the album’s original mono mix has been sourced from its 1966 mono master tape.