Listen to Tame Impala remix Elvis’ ‘Edge Of Reality’

Tame Impala have shared their remix of Elvis Presley‘s 1968 song ‘Edge Of Reality’.

The new version features on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic, Elvis – both the film and its accompanying soundtrack are out today.

The new remix takes the original in a more kaleidoscopic, psychedelic direction, and features vocals from Kevin Parker mixed alongside The King. Take a listen to the new version below:

In addition to Tame Impala, the Elvis soundtrack features Presley plus the likes of Doja Cat (who released the ‘Hound Dog’-sampling ‘Vegas’ in May), Eminem and CeeLo Green (with the collaborative single ‘The King And I’), Swae Lee, Diplo, Denzel Curry, Stevie Nicks, Jack White and more.

Multiple artists covered Presley himself for the soundtrack, with Kacey Musgraves contributing a rendition of ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and Måneskin covering ‘If I Can Dream’.

In other Tame Impala news, the band recently announced they would perform a set commemorating the 10th anniversary of debut studio album ‘Lonerism’ as part of a headline set at this year’s Desert Daze Festival, playing the 2012 record in its entirety.

Earlier this month, the band covered ‘Last Nite’ during their set at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, after The Strokes were unable to perform at the festival due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19.

In May, Tame Impala shared their collaboration with Diana Ross, ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’, which appears on the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru.