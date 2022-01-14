Listen to Tanayu’s deceptively jaunty new single ‘Unwrap Your Skin’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Tanayu has released her first new music of 2022 with the jaunty single ‘Unwrap Your Skin’.

The CVX-produced alt pop tune dropped on streaming services on Friday (January 14), and arrives more than two years after Tanayu initially wrote the song in July 2019.

Per a press release, Tanayu (real name Intan Ayu Purnama) says the song draws from internal negative voices of self-criticism, disappointment and sadness.

Listen to ‘Unwrap Your Skin’ below.

The minimalist and introspective track, she said, also addresses anxiety and accepting all the negative feelings mentioned.

In the chorus, she chants: “Little voices go away / You come and go / God hear me pray / Anxiety is my roommate / Why keeps coming? / I never wait.”

On Instagram earlier this week, the 36-year-old artist described the song “as a present for myself and other Capricorns who are overthinking”.

“May this be a gift for your ears and souls,” she added. “Or at least this overthinking song can be a dance number in dark times, haha.”

Tanayu, who has been releasing music under her current moniker for the past five years, released her first solo single ‘Night and Day’ in 2017. She also launched her debut EP called ‘#REBORN’ the same year.

The EP was followed up with several singles, including ‘Touch’ in 2019 and ‘Mediate’ in 2020. Her song ‘Beautiful’ received a nomination for ‘Best Alternative Solo Artist’ at the 2020 Anugerah Musik Indonesia awards.

In January 2021, Tanayu released the single ‘Letter To My Youth’, followed by the Javanese track ‘Kidung Bumi’ featuring electronic musician Logic Lost in September.