Listen to Taylor Swift’s five new ‘From The Vault’ songs from ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has dropped her long-awaited re-recording of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)‘, featuring five never-before-heard songs ‘From The Vault’. Check them out below.

The new LP arrived today (October 27), and is the re-recorded version of her original ‘1989’ album which arrived on this same date nine years ago.

Now, as well as re-imagined versions of all 13 original songs – including fan-favourites including ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Shake It Off’ – the pop star has also shared three bonus tracks and five cuts from the ‘Vault’.

The three bonus tracks are titled ‘Wonderland’, ‘New Romantics’ and ‘You Are In Love’, while the five from the ‘Vault’ are ‘Is It Over Now?’, \Now That We Don’t Talk’, ‘Say Don’t Go’, ‘Suburban Legends’ and ‘Slut!’.

The latter were first teased earlier this year, when Swift announced the re-recorded album during her performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on August 9.

She later described the original 2014 release as the album that “changed my life in countless ways” and the upcoming project as “my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done” because of the “Vault” tracks.

Last month, she shared details of the five new cuts with fans, revealing the titles and describing them as “a new soundtrack” to the release. Check out the lyric videos to the new tracks below.

To celebrate the release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, Swift also shared a handwritten note with fans.

“I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” it read. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”

She continued: “This moment is a reflection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest hour. I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It’s been waiting for you.”

✨🫶 My name is Taylor and I was born in 1989 🫶✨https://t.co/klomIqGx38 pic.twitter.com/sWofWRjpvN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 27, 2023

Earlier today NME gave ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ a five-star review and described the re-issue as a “career high-point” for the pop sensation.

“So far, the ‘Taylor’s Version’ albums have been tightened up with crisper instrumentals and cleaner production,” it read. “Swift’s voice has understandably matured and her country lilt has soothed, meaning some lyrics are recited with a touch more wisdom or a knowing wink from the other side of heartbreak, rather than the rawness she first recorded them with. It is an undeniably fascinating exercise.”

In other Taylor Swift news, earlier this month her song ‘Cruel Summer’ reached Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 – four years after it was released on her 2019 album ‘Lover’.

The track was originally a fan-favourite track from ‘Lover’, but it was not promoted as a single until this year when Swift performed it on her ‘The Eras Tour’.