Taylor Swift has shared a new ‘Folklore’ live album on streaming services, in line with her new Disney+ documentary.

Yesterday, Swift announced ‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’, a new documentary promising “an intimate concert of the record-breaking ‘Folklore’”. It came out on the streaming service at midnight last night (November 24).

Now, she’s shared a live album of the same name, featuring recordings of every ‘Folklore’ song from Aaron Dessner‘s Long Pong studio in Hudson, New York. Listen below.

Swift has also shared footage of her performing the album’s track ‘Exile’, with a guest performance from Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon. See that performance below.

Reviewing the singer’s quarantine album, NME wrote: ‘Folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation.

“It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different. Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”

In other Taylor Swift news, ‘Folklore’ has been nominated for a number of 2021 Grammy awards. The singer has been nominated for Album of the Year for the album she created in lockdown. Among three other nods are Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Cardigan‘, which is also up for Song of the Year.

Swift skipped an appearance at the weekend’s American Music Awards as she continues to re-record her old music.

“The reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it,” Swift told the virtual audience while accepting the Artist of the Year honour. “So it’s been amazing and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The update comes after Swift confirmed that the ownership of her back catalogue has changed hands for the second time within than two years.