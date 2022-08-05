Listen to Teza Sumendra’s atmospheric new track ‘The Intro(vert)’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Teza Sumendra has dropped his first solo song of the year called ‘The Intro(vert)’.

The single arrived today (August 5) on all digital streaming platforms. He worked with longtime collaborator Randy MP for the project, who produced, mixed, and co-wrote the track.

The first part opens up about the artist feeling bored of life’s repeating routines, per Boleh Music. Towards its conclusion, he goes the encouraging note, singing, “You just gotta live your life / We gonna be alright.”

He also released a cinematic music video for the track, directed by Alain Goenawan. Starring Ixfan Halomoan Sihite, the visual sees him dancing alone in an old room. He later on prepares and dresses the way he wants and heads to a rooftop where he meets Sumendra and their friends.

Watch the music video for Teza Sumendra’s ‘The Intro(vert)’ below.

‘The Intro(vert)’ is the first track from his forthcoming EP called ‘Midnight Motion’. The solo track follows two collaborative releases he put out earlier this year – ‘F’ with electro duo Soundwave and ‘Jatuh Cinta’ with singer Marion Jola.

Last year, Sumendra released the singles ‘Rekreasi’ and ‘Forever’, as well as the joint effort with Bleu Clair titled ‘Hyperspace’.