Listen to The 1975’s cover of ‘Now Is The Hour’ from Jack Antonoff’s ‘The New Look’ soundtrack

The 1975 have released a cover of ‘Now Is The Hour’ from Jack Antonoff‘s soundtrack to The New Look – listen below.

Per an official synopsis, the upcoming Apple TV+ series will delve into “the shocking story of how fashion icon Christian Dior and his contemporaries, including Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga, navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion”.

The historical drama, which was created by Todd A. Kessler, will span 10 episodes. It is due to arrive globally next Wednesday (February 14).

Advertisement

Produced by Antonoff, the 10-song soundtrack to the series will feature covers of early to mid-20th-century songs by contemporary artists. Last month saw Florence + The Machine share their version of ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’ from the collection.

Now, Matty Healy and co. have released a delicate take on ‘Now Is The Hour’ – which was a hit for the likes of Bing Crosby and Margaret Whiting in 1948. Before this, it was known as ‘Po Atarau’ and was used as a farewell to Māori soldiers going to the First World War.

“Now is the hour/ When we must say goodbye/ Soon you’ll be sailing/ Far across the sea/ While you’re away/ Then remember me/ When you return, you’ll find me/ Waiting here,” Healy sings in hushed vocals in the first verse.

Remaining faithful to the original sentiment of ‘Now Is The Hour’, the track then briefly erupts with a burst of horns before returning to a gentle instrumental. Tune in above.

Antonoff, who co-produced The 1975’s latest album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, also recorded covers by Lana Del Rey, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more for the soundtrack.

Advertisement

The record will be the first release from Antonoff’s new label Shadow Of The City, which is an imprint of Dirty Hit.

The New Look stars Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel. Others in the cast include Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close.

The New Look tracklist is:

1. Florence + The Machine – ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’

2. The 1975 – ‘Now Is The Hour’

3. Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Skies’

4. Perfume Genius – ‘What A Difference A Day Makes’

5. Nick Cave – ‘La Vie En Rose’

6. Beabadoobee – ‘It’s Only A Paper Moon’

7. Joy Oladokun – ‘I Wished Upon The Moon’

8. Bartees Strange – ‘You Always Hurt The One You Love’

9. Sam Dew – ‘I Cover The Waterfront’

10. Bleachers – ‘Almost Like Being In Love’

Meanwhile, The 1975 are set to embark on their 2024 ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ UK tour tomorrow (February 8). Their labelmate and collaborator The Japanese House will support the band at the gigs. You can find any remaining tickets here.