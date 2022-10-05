Listen to The Big Moon’s moving new song ‘This Love’

The Big Moon have shared a touching new track called ‘This Love’ ahead of the release of their new album – check it out below.

The band will release third LP ‘Here Is Everything’ on October 14 via Fiction Records. The band announced the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Walking Like We Do’ in July alongside lead single ‘Wide Eyes’, telling NME what to expect from album three.

After the release of ‘Wide Eyes’ and recent second single ‘Trouble’, the band have now shared a third preview in the form of ‘This Love’, which is based on vocalist Juliette Jackson’s experiences during and after pregnancy.

She said in a statement: “I was shocked by the new depths of love you can find for your baby. And the love you can feel for a partner who selflessly helps you through the darkest and strangest times of your life. Someone who will literally hold a pot for you to piss in after a caesarean section.”

Listen to ‘This Love’ below.

Speaking to NME back in July, Jackson discussed how her pregnancy affected the creation and subject matter of the band’s new album.

“So much of the album I wrote while I was pregnant and basically just wondering what the hell this was going to be like,” she explained. “When I listen to it now, I can hear myself saying all these things and having all these anxieties. Those songs are a bit more floaty and just thinking about things and the songs I wrote after are more like the reality of extreme highs and extreme lows and the whole hormonal madness.”

The band are set to begin an instore tour around the new album’s release next week. See the upcoming dates below. Last month, they announced that they would not be selling merch at their London gig at the O2 Kentish Town Forum, instead hosting a pop-up store at a nearby pub.

In a Twitter thread, the band called out the venue’s practise of taking a cut of 25 per cent plus VAT on each sale. “This is basically all of our profit on merch,” they said. “This leaves us with the choice of either not making any profit, or increasing prices and charging you guys more – neither feels fair.”

OCTOBER 2022

12 – Kingston, Pryzm (Banquet Records)

14 – London, XOYO (Rough Trade)

15 – Bristol, Rough Trade

16 – Nottingham, Rough Trade

18 – Liverpool, Jacaranda

19 – Brighton, Resident

20 – Southampton, Vinilo