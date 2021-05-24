Listen to the debut album by Singaporean musician Yams, ‘day/dreams’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Yams has released his debut album ‘day/dreams’.

The 14-track effort follows up his 2020 EP, ‘Inconsistent’, and features previously-released singles ‘do you drive a nice car’, ‘day/dreams’ and ‘tears’.

The album premiered last Thursday (May 20) with a virtual listening party, which featured animation work by contributing visual artists.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘day/dreams’ below.

Yams wrote in a press statement that his goals for the album were three-fold: to present an “alternative masculinity” with “something authentic”, along with delving into issues “not often discussed in the local music scene.”

“Through this album, I hope listeners have a think about what dreaming means to them, what it means to be able to ‘dream’,” he continued.

“As part of a young generation that is still finding its path and purpose, I hope that by asking myself these questions through this album of what home means to me and what does it mean to dream, I can inspire others to begin asking themselves these questions as well.”

Advertisement

A sole music video was previously released for ‘day/dreams’ and ‘tears’. Watch the video below.

Yams debuted in 2018 with singles ‘The Road’ and ‘I’m Not Great’. He followed up in 2020 with the EP ‘Inconsistent’, which featured lead singles ‘When I Was Seven’ and ‘Unforgettable Love’.