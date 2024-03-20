Listen to The Last Dinner Party’s spirited cover of Sparks’ classic ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us’

The Last Dinner Party have covered Sparks‘ classic ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us’ – take a listen to the cover below.

The band recently appeared on The Jo Whiley Show on March 6 to play a Sofa Sessions. The Last Dinner Party arrived at Maida Vale studios, where the revealed their chosen cover to be from Sparks. You can listen to the full show here.

“We thought it was about time,” the band said of the cover. Emily Roberts, lead guitarist, further elaborated that her friend Adam messaged her two years ago saying: “You guys really sound like Sparks, this particular song. And then I became obsessed with it!”

Listen to The Last Dinner Party’s take on Sparks below:

NME spoke to the band at the BRITs this year, where they shared their love for St Vincent after the musician praised the band.

“She’s a crafter of amazing songs and riffs which we love. And I play her guitar!” said guitarist Emily Roberts, going on to explain how the influence of St Vincent can be heard in ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’: “Particularly in ‘Sinner’. One of her songs called ‘Marrow’ [featured the collaborative album with David Byrne, ‘Brass Tactics’] inspired the guitar line for ‘Sinner’ that I wrote,” she said. “So she’s a big inspo!”

In other news, The Last Dinner Party have responded to their cost-of-living comments being “taken out of context”. TLDP bassist Georgia Davies wrote in a statement that a quote attributed to lead singer Abigail Morris was actually taken from her: “I can say with confidence that Abigail never said the quote that has been attributed to her in the article that’s going around.”

“The comment was lifted from an interview we did six months ago, removed of context, tone and intention, and it’s now been shoehorned into a new article about something totally different,” she continued.

“The context in which I originally mentioned the cost of living crisis is extremely important, and it’s disappointing to us that it’s been presented in this way.