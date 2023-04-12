Listen to The Linda Lindas’ fierce new single ‘Too Many Things’

The Linda Lindas have shared their new fierce pop-punk track ‘Too Many Things’ ahead of their upcoming Coachella performances.

The band’s first release of 2023, following on the viral band’s acclaimed 2022 debut album ‘Growing Up’, the song is a reflection on coming of age with the lyrics: “What would happen if we all stayed the same / now I’ve changed but everything’s still out of place” to signify that.

“We had a nonstop, jam-packed, and awesome 2022 playing shows, going on tours, and meeting fans and making friends across the US as well as Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Canada, and Mexico,” said the band in a statement.

“After taking a short break to catch our breath, recharge, focus on school, and go back into the studio, we are ready to share a song about how everything unfolds so fast all the time – the surprises, the disappointments, and the opportunities that pass us by at every moment.”

They added: “In the midst of all this, we hope you have space for ‘Too Many Things’ and are ready for more music, shows, and announcements coming soon!”

The band, comprised by teens Mila de la Garza, Lucia de la Garza, Eloise Wong and Bela Salazar, are set to perform at both weekends of this year’s Coachella festival.

Last year, they released their debut album ‘Growing Up’. In a four-star review, NME said: “The album’s finest moment is its title track, where, over crunchy Paramore-esque guitars, Lucia weaves a moving narrative of camaraderie and a determination to enjoy this turbulent time in life. ‘Make every moment last, we’ll have each other’s backs,’ she promises, in what becomes a sort of theme song for the band.”

In other news, The Linda Lindas are set to open for Paramore on select dates of their 2023 North American tour. Visit here for ticketsand more information.