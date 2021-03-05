Listen to The Panturas’ adventurous new single ‘Tafsir Mistik’

Indonesian surf rock band The Panturas have dropped a new single ‘Tafsir Mistik’.

The song, whose title loosely translates as ‘Mystical Interpretation’, arrived on streaming services on Friday (March 5). ‘Tasfir Mistik’ comes in the lead-up to the band’s second full-length album, expected in mid-2021.

Listen to ‘Tafsir Mistik’ below.

The band notes ‘Tafsir Mistik’ as a deliberate departure from their 2020 single ‘Balada Semburan Naga’ (‘Dragon Burst Ballad’). Where that song explored the sounds of the traditional Indonesian Gambang Kromong orchestra, the slow-burning ‘Tafsir Mistik’ features accordions and even flavours of Balkan music.

Vocalist and guitarist Abyan Zaki Nabilio (also known as Acin) said he was inspired by the works of Django Reinhardt, the prominent French gypsy-jazz guitar player active during the World War II era.

On the theme of the lyrics, Acin said the song touches on social problems, especially with the emergence of “thinkers” of the social media era “who feel their idealisms are supreme without looking into cultural relativism. On whatever considered to be ‘true’ or ‘false’, depended on one’s lenses, and is not absolute”.

He added, “Instead of judging, it is better for us to appreciate the process by which they reach the understanding of the said ‘right or wrong’.”

Other than the album, the band also said they will be releasing an official music video for ‘Tafsir Mistik’ soon.

Apart from Acin, the Bandung-based band also consists of bassist Bagus “Gogon” Patria, guitarist Rizal Taufiz and drummer Surya Fikri Asshidiq.

Formed in 2015, The Panturas released their debut album ‘Mabuk Laut’ (‘Sea Sick’) in 2018, followed by the singles ‘Putra Petir’ (‘Thunder Prince’) in 2019 and ‘Gelora’ (‘Surge’) featuring rock band .Feast, the same year.