Listen to The Polyphonic Spree’s new covers EP

The Polyphonic Spree have shared a new covers EP called ‘We Hope It Finds You Well’ – you can listen to it below.

The choral rock band has not released a lot of new music as of late. Their last full-length was 2014’s ‘Psychphonic’, but this year they’re celebrating 20 years since their formation.

On their new EP, Tim DeLaughter and co. put their spin on tracks like ABBA’s ‘The Visitors’, The Rolling Stones’ ‘She’s A Rainbow’, Rush’s ‘Spirit Of The Radio’, Wings’ ‘Let ‘Em In’, The Monkees’ ‘The Porpoise Song’, and the Association’s ‘Never My Love’.

Listen to ‘We Hope It Finds You Well’ below:

<a href="http://thepolyphonicspree.bandcamp.com/album/we-hope-it-finds-you-well">We Hope It Finds You Well by The Polyphonic Spree</a>

Meanwhile, James Bay has shared his own take on Oasis and Coldplay for the latest instalment of the ‘Apple Music At Home Session’ series.

In the latest session, Bay covers Coldplay’s ‘Trouble’ as well as Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ – having previously performed the latter track in front of Noel Gallagher.

Describing the collaboration, Bay said: “It’s funny, I didn’t really like Oasis or Coldplay as a kid. I picked up a guitar at 11 years old and wanted to be The Rolling Stones, Clapton, Hendrix.

“But as I got deeper and deeper into songwriting and studying great songs, I came to love Oasis, Coldplay and more great modern songwriters. I totally fell in love with the music.

“So much so that I now sit and play their songs to myself on guitar, that’s why I chose them, they’re just so timeless and brilliant.”

Elsewhere, IDLES played three live-streamed sets at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios last week.

The band covered songs by The Strokes, The Ramones and The Beatles. They also played an unreleased song during the trio of shows.