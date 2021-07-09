Listen to the previously-unreleased Spice Girls song, ‘Feed Your Love’

A previously unreleased Spice Girls song, ‘Feed Your Love’, has been released with a new EP today (July 9).

The release celebrates the 25th anniversary of their breakout single ‘Wannabe’. The ‘Wannabe 25’ EP features three different versions of the 1996 hit, including the original single with a demo version and an edit by veteran US DJ Junior Vasquez.

‘Feed Your Love’, released in its original demo form, arrives as the sole track previously unheard by the public.

‘Feed Your Love’ is a mid-tempo R&B ballad co-written by the group with Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard and Matt Rowe, who were responsible for ‘Wannabe’. The song, featuring vocals from all five members, was originally intended for their 1996 full-length album ‘Spice’.

In 2016, snippets of the demo were leaked online. According to Nylon, the song was shelved for allegedly being too “racy” for their primarily-teen audience.

‘Wannabe 25’ will also receive a physical release on picture disc vinyl and cassette on August 27. Pre-orders are available here.

Alongside the new EP release, Spice Girls teamed up with Spotify to create an “enhanced playlist” of their biggest singles with new canvas visuals, storylines and a new vertical video of ‘Wannabe’.

The members of Spice Girls have gone on social media to commemorate the occasion.

Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton dug out early photos taken in 1996, sharing their personal memories from that period.

Victoria Beckham, who has opted out of recent Spice Girls reunion tours, marked the occasion on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Mel C reminisced about the time on the set of their iconic music video for ‘Wannabe’. “So many memories! The Strongroom, St Pancras, those stairs!” she wrote on Instagram. “And backflipping all over the World!”

Mel B, on the other hand, promised future activity by the group. “Ahhh finally peeps!!!! It’s been a very VERY emotional day,” she wrote, “but we WILL be back and that’s my ”scary” promise to you all.”

In January, Mel C told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about potentially bringing back Beckham to the fold, mentioning that Beckham is “coming around” the idea.

Both Mel C and Emma Bunton have expressed a desire to tour again, with Bunton seemingly confirming the idea that the group will perform once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

A sequel to their 1998 film Spice World is also reportedly being developed by the group.