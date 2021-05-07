Listen to the Pussy Riot remix of Marina’s single ‘Purge the Poison’

In the lead-up to her upcoming album ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’, Marina has released a remix of her single ‘Purge the Poison’ with Pussy Riot.

The punk group’s Nadya Tolokonnikova contributes a verse to the shimmering electropop song. “Political pop has always been my dream genre,” Tolokonnikova said in a statement.

“Catchy and contagious, ‘Purge The Poison’ is an ear-worm, and it feeds your brain with the right questions and encourages you to think. I was blown away by this track, and it’s my pleasure to be on ‘Purge”s remix. In my part I reflect on topics of sisterhood, female and queer power, matriarchy, Christianity, and female sexuality.”

Advertisement

Listen to the remix below.

In a social media post, Marina thanked Tolokonnikova for her contributions to the remix. “It’s such an honour to have you on this song. I love your voice, your melodies, your art + your fearless 💚,” she wrote.

‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’ arrives June 11. A limited variant of the album will come bundled with a zine of essays, artwork and poems by fans.⁣ ‘Purge the Poison’ is the second single to be remixed from the album, with the first, ‘Man’s World’, receiving separate treatments by Empress Of and MUNA.

‘Purge the Poison’ marks the latest of several collaborations by Pussy Riot this year. Most recently, they teamed up with Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello on ‘Weather Strike’. Pussy Riot are also set to release their long-awaited debut album later this year.