Listen to the upbeat new track from Thai indie pop newcomer SEKI, ‘Play It Cool’

Thai indie pop newcomer SEKI has dropped a new single, ‘Play It Cool’.

In a new-wave adjacent style reminiscent of acts like Tears For Fears and the 1975, the track’s themes touch upon overcoming anxiety and embracing assertiveness in a romantic pursuit.

“I want to be your man, I want don’t want to be your friend, I want to call your name, and I don’t want to shy away / I want to play it cool cos I know that’s what you do / So I’m your vehicle ‘cos I don’t wanna lose to you,” Seki sings on the soaring chorus, over dreamy guitars and a driving dance groove.

The single is a more upbeat take on the artist’s sound, following the single ‘Need A Moment’, which marked the Thai pop artist’s debut. ‘Need A Moment’ was released earlier in March, and featured a slower, R&B-adjacent sound.

To commemorate the release of ‘Play It Cool’, the artist is holding a treasure hunt campaign where participants will be challenged to find a set of five QR codes across a series of Bangkok venues.

Participants can enter their email addresses on the SEKI’s website, where participants will receive a hint to the next QR code. The first to collect all five QR codes will be able to win a Fender Monterrey Bluetooth Speaker.

SEKI signed with the label Kaleidoscope BKK in January of 2022 to record his first EP, due for release later this year. Both ‘Play It Cool’ and ‘Need a Moment’ will be included in the upcoming release.