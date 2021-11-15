Listen to The Vowels They Orbit’s emotional comeback single ‘Una’

Filipino indie band The Vowels They Orbit have returned with their latest single called ‘Una’.

The emotional track, released last Thursday (November 11), is about the struggles of anyone’s first heartbreak, which vocalist Nikka Melchor relays from the very beginning.

She sings, “Ang bilis mong mahalin / Ang tagal mong kalimutan / Dahil ba ika’y una?” which translates to “Falling in love with you is easy / But forgetting you is hard / Is it because you’re my first?”

Advertisement

The pop-rock outfit also launched a music video for the song. Directed by Daniel Aguilar, the group explores how the idea of distractions as a coping mechanism for sudden and irreconcilable desire.

“You can leave your home, go see friends, and have a good time, but the memories of that person will always find a way to creep in,” they said in a statement.

Watch the music video here:

On writing ‘Una’, Melchor shared how circling around the theme of “firsts” is a relatable topic that she felt compelled to write about. “No matter what you do, there is nothing that can replace your first,” she added.

‘Una’ also represents a different rock-centric approach for the five-piece band, who generally apply wistful acoustic guitars to their compositions.

Advertisement

“The guitars stand out the most in the track, which is a first for us,” vocalist and guitarist Melchor pointed out in a statement.

“There’s minimal acoustic guitar, yet the two electric guitars playing harmoniously create a nostalgic feeling which we aimed for. ‘Una’ made use of a lot of different chords, as compared to our other 2-4 chord songs, resulting to more of a head bang than our usual head bop.”

‘Una’ is the first single off their forthcoming sophomore album. The track marks the quintet’s comeback since their five-track EP ‘Ang Unang Ikot’, which was released in 2020.

The Vowels They Orbit – with members Melchor, Jeremy Sayas (drums), Hannah dela Cruz (keys), Gene Santiago (guitars) and Patch Javier (bass) – began their career as a band in 2018. They released their first single ‘Selos’ in 2019.