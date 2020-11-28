Listen to The Weeknd and Sabrina Claudio’s festive new track ‘Christmas Blues’

The Weeknd has teamed up with Sabrina Claudio for a festive new song called ‘Christmas Blues’ – listen below.

‘Christmas Blues’ is the title track from Claudio’s new project, which also includes a feature by Alicia Keys on the song ‘Wintertime’.

“@nasriatweh, @kavehrastegar, & i created this Christmas album in the beginning of this summer with the intention of bringing a sense of peace, nostalgia, and/or happiness even if the feeling only lasted for the length of a song,” the R&B singer wrote on Instagram. “We really had no idea where we’d end up…we were just creating because it felt good.”

Advertisement

Thanking The Weeknd and Keys for their input, Claudio said: “To @aliciakeys & @theweeknd, thank you for believing in this intention. my god, never could i have imagined that two of the most influential figures in my life & journey as an artist would be accompanying me on an album i did purely out of the desire to shine a tiny light through an incredibly dark year.

She added: “Teenage me would’ve rolled her eyes in disbelief if someone told her this was going to be her reality in a few years. Adult me is still in disbelief except only thing rolling out of my eyes are a loooot of happy tears lol.”

Earlier this week, The Weeknd called out the Grammys after he failed to receive any nominations for the 2021 awards for his latest album ‘After Hours’.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday (November 25), the singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) said the Grammys “remain corrupt” and that the organisation “owe me, my fans and the industry transparency”.

The nominations for the 2021 Grammys were announced on Tuesday (November 24), with Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish receiving the most nods.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it’s been announced that The Weeknd will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in February 2021.

The artist, who released his fourth album ‘After Hours‘ this year, will headline the event broadcast by CBS from Raymond James Stadium, Florida on February 7.