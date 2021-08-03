Listen to Tierra Whack’s new song, ‘Walk The Beat’

Tierra Whack has released a new song, ‘Walk The Beat’.

‘Walk the Beat’ comes a month after Whack suggested she was quitting music. Produced by J Melodic, the song carries a minimal, propulsive house beat with Whack repeating its hook, “Fashion shows, fancy clothes/That’s just the way it goes.”

Whack announced the release of ‘Walk The Beat’ on Instagram. In the post, she shared a clip featuring behind-the-scenes footage of her recent music video for single ‘Link’.

Whack had previously hinted at new music prior to the release of ‘Walk The Beat’ in a reply to a Twitter user’s comment wishing Whack “would rap” earlier today.

“It’s coming! Just be patient,” she wrote, with a blue hug emoji.

It’s coming! Just be patient 🫂 https://t.co/tPoq9Yq3Dd — Tierra Whack (@TierraWhack) August 3, 2021

In June, Whack issued ‘76’, a track that celebrated her hometown basketball team, the Philadelphia 76ers. However, weeks later, Whack posted an Instagram Story with the text: ​​“I quit. I’m done doing music.” She later tweeted, “I ain’t finna ruin nobody else day just cause I’m having a bad one!”

Whack has released one studio album so far: 2018’s ‘Whack World’. Last month, Whack appeared on the latest album by Willow Smith, ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’, on the track ‘Xtra’.

NME‘s four-star review of ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ singled out ‘Xtra’ as a highlight of the record, with writer Kyann-Sian Williams praising Whack’s contribution as a “perfect verse”.