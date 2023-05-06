Listen to Tom Grennan’s danceable new single ‘How Does It Feel’

Tom Grennan has shared a new track from his upcoming third album – listen to the upbeat ‘How Does It Feel’ below.

The singer will release third studio album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ on June 16, and it has since been previewed by the tracks ‘You Are Not Alone’, ‘Here’, ‘Remind Me’ and ‘All These Nights’.

Of ‘How Does It Feel’, Grennan said: “This song is a reflection of a moment in my life when I realised I had let something unreal slip.

“It’s a reflection on the excitement that comes when you know you have a chance to rebuild. It’s exciting, fun, and gives you the energy to want to get up and do what you believe in!”

Listen to the new single below.

Discussing his new album, Grennan said: “For this whole album, I’ve definitely made a conscious decision for it to be a record that people can just dance to. An album where people can listen in their own time, or fans can come to a show, and they can have that sense of escapism.

“I want them to feel they have no stress and no worries when they’re listening to these songs. So I made that conscious decision to write some uptempo songs that can live in a party world. And ‘How Does It Feel’ massively does that.”

Earlier this year, Grennan headed out on a 10-date arena tour around the UK in support of his new album, and was praised for his efforts to make tickets for his 2023 tour as low as possible. “The pinch is real, and I take it very seriously,” the singer said.