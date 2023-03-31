Listen to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ electro remix of Puscifer’s ‘Apocalyptical’

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have shared a new remix of Puscifer‘s ‘Apocalyptical’.

The 11-minute track, which originally featured on the side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan‘s 2020 album, has been reworked into a synth driven new version by the Nine Inch Nails frontman and his sidekick. You can listen to it below.

The new version is part of the band’s new remix album, ‘Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired’, which came out today (March 31).

Bring Me The Horizon‘s Jordan Fish, Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Troy Van Leeuwen and At the Drive-In/Sparta drummer Tony Hajja have also put their own spin on songs from the 2020 record.

‘Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired’ continues Puscifer’s tradition of remixing their albums which dates back to their 2009 debut, ‘V Is for Vagina’.

They previously shared the music video for Carina Round’s version of ‘A Singularity’ from the record, which was shot and compiled by Keenan in tribute to his dog. You can listen to the full album below.

He said of the video at the time: “On Oct 7, 2021, I lost my muse. Deadly Little MiHo lost her two-year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease. We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time.

“I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can’t be kept bottled up. As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed.”

Next month the band are due to kick off their world tour in Daytona Beach, Florida, at Welcome To Rockville on May 18, before they arrive in the UK and Ireland in June.

They will then head across to mainland Europe, finishing up at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on July 7. Any remaining tickets for the tour can be found here.