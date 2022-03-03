Listen to Tulus’ fourth studio album, ‘Manusia’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Tulus has released his fourth studio album ‘Manusia’, six years after he released ‘Monokrom’.

The album was released today (March 3) on major streaming platforms and includes the single ‘Tujuh Belas’, which Tulus released just a week ago on February 24. The album also features a long contributor’s list, including the returning services of producer Ari Renaldi.

Dere, Petra Sihombing, Topan Abimanyu, and Yoseph Sitompul are featured in the album’s credits as songwriters, and several songs contain string arrangements from the Budapest Scoring Symphony Orchestra, composed by Erwin Gutawa.

Advertisement

Listen to Tulus’ ‘Manusia’ below.

Shortly before the album made its way onto streaming platforms, Tulus took to social media to share that ‘Manusia’ will receive a physical release soon, although further details remain unknown at this time.

Tulus’ last studio album ‘Monokrom’ was released in 2016, following which the singer has largely stuck to releasing singles and collaborations with other artists. He last released the single ‘Ingkar’ in August 2021 following the single, ‘Adaptasi’ in 2020.

In 2019, he notably released a live album commemorating the end of the ‘Monokrom’ album cycle, ‘Langsung Dari Konser Monokrom Jakarta’, which featured his 21-track long setlist from his headlining show in Jakarta supporting the album.

Advertisement

While he has not released much music over the years following ‘Monokrom’, Tulus nonetheless ranked among the top five in Spotify’s list of most-streamed Indonesian artists of 2021 and clinched the title of the most-streamed Indonesian artist on Spotify in 2019.

The singer recently co-wrote the single ‘Rumah’ with longtime collaborator Dere, which was released in February 2021. The duo had previously worked together on the collaborative singles ‘Tanya’ and ‘Berisik’, released in February and July last year respectively.