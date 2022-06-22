Listen to two new Paolo Nutini songs, ‘Acid Eyes’ and ‘Petrified In Love’

Paolo Nutini has shared two new songs – you can listen to ‘Acid Eyes’ and ‘Petrified In Love’ below.
Both tracks will feature on Nutini’s fourth studio album ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’, which is set for release on July 1 via Atlantic Records.
‘Acid Eyes’ and ‘Petrified In Love’ follow on from the Scottish artist’s previous singles ‘Through The Echoes’, ‘Lose It’ and ‘Shine A Light’.
You can listen to Nutini’s two new offerings below.
You can see the tracklist for Nutini’s ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’, as well as its album artwork, below. Pre-order the album here.
- ‘Afterneath’
- ‘Radio’
- ‘Through The Echoes’
- ‘Acid Eyes’
- ‘Stranded Words’ (Interlude)
- ‘Lose It’
- ‘Petrified In Love’
- ‘Everywhere’
- ‘Abigail’
- ‘Children Of The Stars’
- ‘Heart Filled Up’
- ‘Shine A Light’
- ‘Desperation’
- ‘Julianne’
- ‘Take Me Take Mine’
- ‘Writer’
Nutini will embark on a UK and European tour in October following headline sets at TRNSMT and Victorious Festival this summer. You can see his upcoming tour schedule below and find any remaining tickets here.
June
23 – Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre, Bristol
29 – De Helling, Utrecht, Netherlands
July
5 – Montreux Jazz Festival, Montreux, Switzerland
8 – TRNSMT, Glasgow
15 – Anfiteatro Vittoriale, Brescia, Italy
16 – Pistoia Blues, Pistoia, Italy
19 – Cavea, Rome, Italy
20 – Sequoie Music Park, Bologna, Italy
22 – NoSound Festival, Servigliano, Italy
23 – Locus Festival, Trani, Italy
25 – Belvedere Di San Leucio, Caserta, Italy
27 – Teatro Antico, Taormina, Italy
August
21 – Milk Market, Limerick, Ireland
22 – Milk Market, Limerick, Ireland
24 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland
25 – Custom House Square, Belfast
27 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth
September
9 – Andalucia Big Festival, Malaga, Spain
12 – Cavern Club, Liverpool
24 – Lollapalooza Berlin, Berlin, Germany
26 – Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany
27 – Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich, Germany
29 – X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland
30 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy
October
2 – E-Werk Cologne, Cologne, Germany
3 – La Cigale, Paris, France
5 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium
6 – Rockhal Club, Luxembourg
8 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
9 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
23 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
25 – Alexandra Palace, London
26 – Alexandra Palace, London
28 – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham
29 – Bonus Arena, Hull
31 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh
November
1 – Music Hall, Aberdeen
4 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff