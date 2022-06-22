Listen to two new Paolo Nutini songs, ‘Acid Eyes’ and ‘Petrified In Love’

Paolo Nutini has shared two new songs – you can listen to ‘Acid Eyes’ and ‘Petrified In Love’ below.

Both tracks will feature on Nutini’s fourth studio album ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’, which is set for release on July 1 via Atlantic Records.

‘Acid Eyes’ and ‘Petrified In Love’ follow on from the Scottish artist’s previous singles ‘Through The Echoes’, ‘Lose It’ and ‘Shine A Light’.

You can listen to Nutini’s two new offerings below.

You can see the tracklist for Nutini’s ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’, as well as its album artwork, below. Pre-order the album here.

‘Afterneath’ ‘Radio’ ‘Through The Echoes’ ‘Acid Eyes’ ‘Stranded Words’ (Interlude) ‘Lose It’ ‘Petrified In Love’ ‘Everywhere’ ‘Abigail’ ‘Children Of The Stars’ ‘Heart Filled Up’ ‘Shine A Light’ ‘Desperation’ ‘Julianne’ ‘Take Me Take Mine’ ‘Writer’

Nutini will embark on a UK and European tour in October following headline sets at TRNSMT and Victorious Festival this summer. You can see his upcoming tour schedule below and find any remaining tickets here.

June

23 – Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre, Bristol

29 – De Helling, Utrecht, Netherlands

July

5 – Montreux Jazz Festival, Montreux, Switzerland

8 – TRNSMT, Glasgow

15 – Anfiteatro Vittoriale, Brescia, Italy

16 – Pistoia Blues, Pistoia, Italy

19 – Cavea, Rome, Italy

20 – Sequoie Music Park, Bologna, Italy

22 – NoSound Festival, Servigliano, Italy

23 – Locus Festival, Trani, Italy

25 – Belvedere Di San Leucio, Caserta, Italy

27 – Teatro Antico, Taormina, Italy

August

21 – Milk Market, Limerick, Ireland

22 – Milk Market, Limerick, Ireland

24 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

25 – Custom House Square, Belfast

27 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

September

9 – Andalucia Big Festival, Malaga, Spain

12 – Cavern Club, Liverpool

24 – Lollapalooza Berlin, Berlin, Germany

26 – Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany

27 – Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich, Germany

29 – X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland

30 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy

October

2 – E-Werk Cologne, Cologne, Germany

3 – La Cigale, Paris, France

5 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

6 – Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

8 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

9 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

23 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

25 – Alexandra Palace, London

26 – Alexandra Palace, London

28 – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham

29 – Bonus Arena, Hull

31 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

November

1 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

4 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff