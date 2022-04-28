Listen to Valentina Ploy’s charming new single, ‘Bla Bli Blu’

Thai-Italian singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy has released her latest single, ‘Bla Bli Blu’.

Released on Thursday (April 28), the single marks Ploy’s first release of the year, and her first track since signing with Warner Music Asia earlier this month.

‘Bla Bli Blu’ features an infectious pop beat that allows the singer to playfully express her feelings towards a loved one without having to say “I love you”. “We made a language only we knew / Bla Bli Blu / That’s the way I say I love you”, she sings on the chorus.

Listen to ‘Bla Bli Blu’ below.

The freshly released single also showcases Valentina’s multilingualism, featuring lyrics sung in Italian, French, and Spanish.

Prior to ‘Bla Bli Blu’, Ploy released two singles in 2021: September’s ‘Drunk Sleeping In Taxis’ and December’s ‘Extra Life’. Both singles were released via Thai independent label What The Duck.

On April 21, Warner Music Asia announced that it had formed a strategic partnership with What The Duck. The partnership will allow Music to grow its presence in Thailand, with Ploy being just the first of many artists being pushed.

Valentina Ploy began her career in 2019 with the release of her single ‘See You In Life’. She would go one to release the singles ‘Wire’, ‘LET GO’ and ‘Love You Better’ ahead of her June 2020 debut EP ‘Satellite’.