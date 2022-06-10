Listen to Valentina Ploy’s new single, ‘Berlin’

Bangkok-based singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy has dropped a new track, ‘Berlin’.

The track is an upbeat jam about the difficulty of overcoming personal obstacles in relationships. “Down for me, down for me / Act like we were Berlin / We can start over again / Why don’t you break ’em down for me,” Ploy sings on the chorus over sparkling pop production.

The track also came with a music video, which features Ploy dancing along to the song in a park, alongside a cast of supporting dancers. Watch it here:

“I hope it makes you laugh and feel positive also about the downs in a relationship… It’ll all be gone in a Maronna Mia,” the singer-songwriter commented about the track on her Instagram page.

‘Berlin’ follows the single ‘Bla Bli Blu’, which Ploy put out earlier in April. The song marked her debut release as a Warner Music signee. The signing was part of Warner’s strategic alliance with Thai independent label What The Duck, which was announced earlier in April.

The Thai-Italian artist first appeared on The Voice Thailand in 2017. Ploy made her recording debut with the 2019 single ‘See You In Life’. Her debut EP, ‘Satellite’ dropped in June 2020.