Vira Talisa reminisces about the past in music video for single ‘Oh Sunny Days’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Vira Talisa has released a charming music video for her new single, ‘Oh Sunny Days’.

The song was issued via Dominion Records on Friday (July 23), marking her first original work since 2020’s ‘Panggilan Jiwa’.

The track’s accompanying music video sees the singer reminisce about better days, before forcing herself to move on with life and make things better for herself. The video also features animation from Talisa, she revealed via a social media post ahead of its release.

Watch the video for ‘Oh Sunny Days’ below.

‘Oh Sunny Days’ is an ode to happier memories before the pandemic began in 2020. On the track, Talisa provides a slice of holiday escapism, with a pop-rock arrangement reminiscent of the sunny baroque pop of The Beach Boys.

Talisa also credits Japanese city pop singer Taeko Ohnuki as an inspiration for the track, evoking the vocal harmonies and languid keys of Ohnuki’s 1977 album ‘Sunshower’.

“Those sunny days / You’ve been hiding for so long / Don’t leave me this way / Why can’t you see?” she sings in its chorus.

Talisa last appeared on a single by Indonesian indie pop duo Duara titled ‘Morning Sun’, a song that similarly pines for the warmth of the outdoors.

In June, Vira Talisa teamed up with Indonesian band Adoria to cover ‘Dunia Yang Ternoda’ on ‘Lagu Baru Dari Masa Lalu, Vol. 1’, a compilation album that features new renditions of 1980s Indonesian pop songs.

Earlier this year, Talisa released the four-track EP ‘TNF Studio Live’, in which she reworked past original material with updated live arrangements. In April, Talisa was one of four Indonesian acts that contributed to a cover EP for Grrrl Gang’s ‘Honey, Baby’.