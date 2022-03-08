Listen to Voice Of Baceprot’s empowering new single, ‘(Not) Public Property’

Indonesian metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have released a heavy new single, entitled ‘(Not) Public Property’.

Released on Tuesday (March 8) in conjunction with International Women’s Day, the new tune sees the band take a stand against the violation of women’s rights across the world.

“Our body is not public property / We have no place for the sexist mind”, the band sing over the track’s catchy chorus, backed by a slick guitar riff, chugging bass lines and thumping drums.

Listen to ‘(Not) Public Property’ below.

‘(Not) Public Property’ is set to receive a music video, helmed by Indonesian award-winning film director Yosep Anggi Noen. The music video is set to premiere at the upcoming Women Of The World (WOW) UK’s annual celebration of International Women’s Day in London between March 11 and 13.

The single also marks the first track from the band that was written and recorded without the supervision of Abah Erza, the band’s former teacher who encouraged the formation of the band.

Voice Of Baceprot have released two singles prior to ‘(Not) Public Property’. In 2018, the band made their debut with ‘School Revolution’, followed by August 2021’s ‘God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music’.

‘God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music’ was intended as a direct blow against the “suppression of women” and “our common designation as objects and second-rate human beings”, vocalist Marsya told NME in an interview last year.

Voice Of Baceprot are set to play Wacken Open Air Festival in August alongside Burgerkill, becoming only the sixth Indonesian act to grace the stage at the German heavy music festival.