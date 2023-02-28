Listen to Warmduscher’s raucous new single ‘Love Strong’

Warmduscher have shared a new single and an accompanying music video – listen to ‘Love Strong’ below.
The band’s new single arrives ahead of a trio of live dates, which are taking place at London’s Brixton Windmill in March. The band will then head off on their debut North American tour, before returning to the UK in May. See full dates below and find tickets here.
Speaking about ‘Love Strong’, Warmduscher‘s Clams Baker Jr said: “Back in the lab for 2023 in celebration of our first tour of many in North America. Recorded and produced by Dan Carey, producer of Whale City and Tainted Lunch.
“‘Love Strong’ is the late-night adventure bridging the gap between At The Hotspot and our next album due to hit the streets late 2023 on BELLA UNION. A love story of keeping it up in a world that wants to bring you down. Alive in the adventure, alone in the dream. Love Strong and you’ll do just fine.”
Watch the video for ‘Love Strong’ below.
Speaking about the accompanying video, director Jeanie Crystal said: “I’m always trying to blur boundaries in an attempt to create new spaces, so pairing classical trained dancers with a group of reprobate musicians is exciting to me.
“Allowing each individual artist to do what they want side by side in the same space regardless of medium is what I’m into. I’m just trying to seduce people into my doctrine.”
Warmduscher will play:
MARCH
1 – The Windmill, London – SOLD OUT
3 – The Windmill, London – SOLD OUT
6 – The Windmill, London
10 – British Music Embassy stage @ SXSW, Austin
14 – Speedy Wunderground @ Sellers Underground, SXSW, Austin
15 – Good Karma Club @ Seven Grand or 13th Floor, Austin
18 – Now Wave Stage @ SXSW, Austin
20 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles
24 – Sleeping Village, Chicago
25 – Cactus Club, Milwaukee
28 – The Garrison, Toronto
29 – Bar Le Ritz, Montreal
30 – Baby’s, New York
31 – DC9, Washington
MAY
27 – Wide Awake, London
28 – Bearded Theory, Derbyshire
JULY
7 – TRNSMT, Glasgow
8 – Sea View Festival, Bexhill on Sea
14 – Rock Herk, Belgium
21 – Secret Garden Party, Cambridgeshire
22 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk
AUGUST
11 – Boardmasters, Cornwall
18 – Green Man Festival, Wales