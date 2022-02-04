Listen to Warren Hue’s romantic new single ‘RUNAWAY W ME’

Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has dropped a romantic single ‘RUNAWAY W ME’, the first release from his new album ‘Boy Of The Year’.

The song – produced by Hue’s longtime South Korean collaborator Chasu – arrived on major streaming platforms on Friday (February 4). The alt hip-hop track evolved several times over the course of its creation, Hue revealed in a statement: “We changed the BPM five times and used interesting vocal chains to create a psychedelic effect.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘RUNAWAY W ME’ below.

In a press statement, the Jakarta-raised Hue explains that the song touches on his new life in the USA and his search for balance with his relationships.

“’RUNAWAY W ME’ is a song that talks about escaping my current lifestyle in Los Angeles and finding the balance between love and music. It’s a love song that mixes in elements of hyper-pop, trap and hip hop,” he said.

‘RUNAWAY W ME’ is officially the first release from Hue’s upcoming album ‘Boy Of The Year’, which the 19-year-old told NME about in a January interview.

“There’s some personal moments on this album, and some sounds that I’ve never touched before this album,” the NME 100 2022 member said.

“I’m in a very new space, and I feel like it’s visually going to go crazier than my older projects. I’m really honing into my sound… It should be unexpected.”

‘RUNAWAY W ME’ arrives less than two weeks after Hue – real name Warren Hui – featured on his 88rising label mate Rich Brian‘s song ‘Getcho Mans’, a track from the latter’s surprise EP ‘Brightside’. In October last year, Hue shared the trap-flavoured single titled ‘WEST’.

Hue’s latest single also comes a day before he is scheduled to perform at 88rising’s Double Happiness global digital festival alongside Jackson Wang, Stephanie Poetri and more.

In January, Hue clinched the Best Song By An Asian Artist award at the Bandlab NME Awards 2022 for his 88rising solo debut ‘Omomo Punk’.