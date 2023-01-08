Listen to We Are Scientists’ funky new single ‘Settled Accounts’

We Are Scientists have shared what they call their “funkiest tune yet” – listen to new song ‘Settled Accounts’ below.

The duo – Keith Murray and Chris Cane – will release new album ‘Lobes’ this month. The band’s eighth studio album and follow-up to last year’s ‘Huffy’ LP, is out on January 20, 2023. A first single from the album, ‘Operation Error’, was released back in September.

Speaking of the new single, Murray said: “It’s nice that things have come full-circle. Strident old Keith would have argued that funk was the one true musical genre. And here we are, with our funkiest tune yet.”

When I was a younger, more brazen guy, I was incredibly steadfast in my beliefs,” he added. “Everything I liked was not just ‘enjoyable,’ but ‘categorically good,’ the people I hung out with were not just ‘fun people,’ but the ‘best gang,’ the ideas I subscribed to were not just ‘interesting,’ but ‘fundamentally correct.’ These days, I’m just way less sure about everything.”

Listen to ‘Settled Accounts’ below.

Discussing the new album in a statement, Murray added: “Lobes is the name of a cereal of black spheres invented by Chris Cain (don’t ask). Obviously, the record has little to do with breakfast, but I loved the associations that the word has with cerebral biology, and the evocation of sci-fi, and a sense of something both fundamentally human and utterly unknowable.

“The word “lobes” makes me think of the body horror films of David Cronenberg, but also of the chatty comedies of manners of Whit Stillman. I really love the reaction it evokes in people: everybody knows the word “lobes,” but for whatever reason, being challenged to define it consistently scares them, or angers them, or makes them laugh, or makes them tell me to “shut up.” What a great reaction to such a benign word. It’s also pretty fun to say. Lobes.”

After the album’s release, We Are Scientists will play a host of UK and European gigs including a show at London’s newly refurbished KOKO venue on March 3.

Find the full list of ‘Show Lobes’ tour dates below and buy tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2022

19 – Manchester, Gorilla

20 – Belfast, Limelight 2

21 – Dublin, Whelan’s

23 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

24 – Newcastle, Northumbria Uni

25 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

26 – Bristol, Thekla

28 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

MARCH 2022

1 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

2 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

3 – London, KOKO

26 – Paris, Le Petit Bain

27 – Maastricht, Muziekgieterij

28 – Antwerp, Kavka

30 – Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

31 – Cologne, Luxor

APRIL 2022

2 – Hamburg, Knust

3 – Berlin, Hole44

4 – Leipzig, WERK 2

5 – Nuremberg, Z-Bau

7 – Prague, Futurum

8 – Bratislava – Nová Cvernovka

9 – Vienna, Flex

11 – Munich, Hansa 39

12 – Wiesbaden, Schlachthof (Kesselhaus)

14 – Lille, L’Aéronef Club