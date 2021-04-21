Listen to Weezer’s nostalgic new song, ‘I Need Some Of That’

Weezer have released a new song today (April 21) titled ‘I Need Some Of That’ – listen below.

It’s taken from the group’s upcoming new album, ‘Van Weezer’, which will be released on May 7 via Crush Music/Atlantic Records.

The song hears the group reminisce about times gone by over a ’90s rock-inspired track.

‘I Need Some Of That’ follows the release of last year’s ‘Hero’, ‘Beginning Of The End,’ and 2019’s ‘End Of The Game,’ all of which appear on ‘Van Weezer’, which is set to be a metal-inspired album.

‘Van Weezer’ tracklist:



01. ‘Hero’

02. ‘All The Good Ones’

03. ‘The End Of The Game’

04. ‘I Need Some Of That’

05. ‘Beginning Of The End’

06. ‘Blue Dream’

07. ‘1 More Hit’

08. ‘Sheila Can Do It’

09. ‘She Needs Me’

10. ‘Precious Metal Girl’

In other news, Weezer have also just launched their own branded version of the Roomba hoover: introducing, the Wroomba.

The collaboration comes between the band and the consumer robot company iRobot, who make the Roomba.

Announcing the new device, which is essentially a standard Roomba with a Weezer skin inspired by the CD, the band shared a new video on Twitter.

“Like having Weezer clean your home, but it actually gets clean,” and “so much better at cleaning than human Rivers [Cuomo]”.

Earlier this month, Weezer played a special livestreamed show from Los Angeles, which saw them perform songs from ‘OK Human’ with the backing of an orchestra.

Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “Tonight’s virtual concert saw Weezer once again try something entirely different – and succeed. One punter in the livestream’s comment box said: “Oh no – it’s actually good. I can’t clown on them now. That’s Cuomo and co: defying expectations since day one.”