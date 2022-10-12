Listen to Weyes Blood’s new epic road song, ‘Grapevine’

Weyes Blood has released a brand new single ‘Grapevine’. Check it out below.

Taken from her forthcoming album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’, set for release November 18 via Sub Pop, Weyes Blood’s latest single is an epic road song set along the famed stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5.

Speaking about the meaning behind ‘Grapvine’, Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering sid: “Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other. We all have a ‘Grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain.

“Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?”

‘Grapevine’ follows on from previous single ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’ – a song about interconnectivity and “the fraying of society around us”.

In addition, Weyes Blood will be heading out on her ‘In Holy Flux Tour’ between late winter and spring of 2023 in support. Check out dates below and see ticket details here.

Weyes Blood’s tour dates are:

JANUARY

28 – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin

30 – Berns, Stockholm

31 – Rockefeller, Oslo

FEBRUARY

01 – VEGA, Copenhagen

03 – Kulturkirche, Cologne

04 – Le Trianon, Paris

05 – Botanique – Orangerie, Brussels

06 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

08 – Roundhouse, London

09 – SWX, Bristol

10 – QMU, Glasgow

12 – Vicar Street, Dublin

13 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

14 – CHALK, Brighton

Meanwhile, Weyes Blood is set to host her Freaky Movie Weekend later this month at New York Cities Roxy Hotel – a weekend of her favourite films being screened accompanied alongside some question and answer sessions with the singer herself.