Listen to Years & Years reimagine Lady Gaga’s ‘The Edge Of Glory’

Years & Years is the latest artist to take on one of Lady Gaga‘s songs for the forthcoming re-release of her 2011 album ‘Born This Way’, covering the album’s closer ‘The Edge Of Glory’.

While Gaga’s original features a Bruce Springsteen-esque melody driven by keys and saxophone from late E Street Band musician Clarence Clemons, Years & Years’ version relies heavily on bright synths consistently throughout.

‘The Edge Of Glory’ marks the fourth cover we’ve heard from the 10th anniversary re-release of ‘Born This Way’. It follows on from Big Freedia’s take on ‘Judas’, Orville Peck‘s rendition of the album’s title track and Kylie Minogue‘s disco-tinged cover of ‘Marry The Night’.

Listen to Years & Years’ version of ‘The Edge Of Glory’ below.

The 10th anniversary re-release, due out this Friday (June 25), will feature two more covers we’re yet to hear – ‘Highway Unicorn (Road To Love) and ‘You And I’. The artists who have been enlisted to cover these songs are yet to be revealed.

‘The Edge Of Glory’ is just the latest in a string of tracks to be released by Years & Years in 2021, following the announcement that it would become a solo project of Olly Alexander’s.

“We’ve been in this band for a decade, and in that time, we’ve just kind of grown apart musically,” Alexander said of the lineup change, revealing that former bandmates Emre Türkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy would now play a backseat role in the band.

“We kind of stopped making music together, and when we announced that I was going to be Olly Years & Years, it had kind of been a long time coming if that makes sense.”

Alexander debuted the project’s new lineup with the release of ‘Starstruck’ back in April, which was later remixed with vocals from Kylie Minogue.

Years & Years then mashed up ‘Starstruck’ with Minogue’s own track ‘Love At First Sight’ on TikTok.

Earlier this month, Years & Years offered a sultry rendition of Lil Nas X‘s hit, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.