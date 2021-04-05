Listen to Yeule’s delicate cover of Big Thief’s ‘Cattails’

London-based Singaporean synth pop artist Yeule has shared a cover of Big Thief’s ‘Cattails’.

The singer also known as Nat Ćmiel put an hushed spin on the 2019 track, which Big Thief first released on their album ‘U.F.O.F.’ On the YouTube video of her cover, Yeule left a comment addressed to Big Thief vocalist and songwriter Adrianne Lenker: “Adrianne if you see this, I love you so much.”

Watch Yeule cover ‘Cattails’ below:

Advertisement

Yeule has shared other covers in the past, including Grouper’s ‘Headache’, Haley Heynderickx’s ‘The Bug Collector’ and Joe Hisaishi’s ‘Merry Go Round of Life’. She also raised funds for the LGBTQ Freedom Fund last year with her cover of Frank Ocean’s ‘Self Control’.

The singer is set to drop her second album ‘Glitch Princess’ sometime later this year, having teased the release with the song ‘My Name Is Nat Ćmiel’ on New Year’s Day. ‘Glitch Princess’ will arrive on Bayonet Records, two years after the release of her debut album ‘Serotonin II’.

Yeule released her debut self-titled EP in 2014. She followed it up with two more EPs – 2016’s ‘Pathos’ and 2017’s ‘Coma’. She signed with Bayonet Records in 2019 and released her first studio album ‘Serotonin II’ that same year.