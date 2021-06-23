Listen to Yeule’s remix of Car Seat Headrest’s song ‘Deadlines (Thoughtful)’

London-based Singaporean synth pop artist Yeule has remixed the Car Seat Headrest song ‘Deadlines (Thoughtful)’ for the American indie rock band’s new remix EP, ‘MADLO: Remixes’.

The EP features reworks of tracks from their 2020 album ‘Making A Door Less Open’. On Yeule’s remix, the original’s heavy arpeggiated chords get reworked with spacious reverb, with Yeule adding her own vocals in place of frontman Will Toledo.

“There was a predestined set of symbols ticking into place / A prom queen crowned in the background / Stepping out of frame / A pair of hands took me to your face / Your eyes held me”, she sings.

The release also contains remixes by indie pop band Superorganism, electronic music artist Dntel, and more. Listen to ‘MADLO: Remixes’ below.

Released alongside the remix EP was a set of four covers by Carseat Headrest, titled ‘MADLO: Influences’. The band tackled classic songs by David Bowie (‘Golden Years’), Kate Bush (‘Running Up That Hill’), Nine Inch Nails (‘March Of The Pigs’), and The Who (‘Substitute’).

Yeule is currently working on her upcoming studio album, ‘Glitch Princess’. Only one song from the record, ‘My Name is Nat Ćmiel’, has been unveiled so far.

Last week, Yeule also released a remix of ‘Akuma des Akum’, a song by Japanese pop band Urbangarde.