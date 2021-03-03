Ylona Garcia drops glitzy music video for debut single on 88rising, ‘All That’

Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia has officially made her debut on 88rising imprint Paradise Rising with her newly released single, ‘All That’, along with a music video.

The track, released today (March 3), features propulsive disco-pop production, with Garcia delivering a steadfast rebuke to the pains of the past year: “Yeah, I left all that shit in 2020 / I’m gonna make it too hard to forget me.”

The music video, directed by Suzanne Kim, features joyous dance choreography and luscious neon lighting – and toilet paper streamers. Watch it below.

Garcia marked the occasion by releasing a behind-the-scenes clip from the music video’s production on Instagram.

The single’s release comes just days after 88rising confirmed Garcia’s signing to its Philippine sister label Paradise Rising. “Welcome the wonderful Ylona Garcia to the family. good things to come,” 88rising posted on social media on February 26.

The 19-year-old artist’s signing to 88rising has been teased for awhile now, as the singer performed at the label’s Double Happiness Winter Wonder Festival in December. The label had also sparked fan speculation by tweeting “sooner than you think” and tagging Garcia in late February.

Garcia released her debut album ‘My Name Is Ylona Garcia’ in 2016, and went viral two years later when she collaborated with former American Idol contestant Jessica Sanchez and Filipino-American singer AJ Rafael for a ‘Classic Karaoke Songs Medley’ on YouTube.

In other 88rising news, the label recently released a 20-minute documentary on Higher Brothers rapper Masiwei and the impact he has had on his hometown of Pixian, Chengdu.