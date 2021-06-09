Listen to Your Old Droog’s new track with MF DOOM, ‘Dropout Boogie’

Your Old Droog has released a brand-new song ‘Dropout Boogie’, featuring the late MF DOOM.

On the lean, three-minute track, both rappers reminisce about their teenage years, expressing their disdain for high school and recounting memories of “bad apes” and “hallway jooks”.

The song’s adolescent rebellion is encapsulated in a sample by producer Edan: “I don’t need any school system, and let me tell you. I’m 20 years old and I know a lot, understand?”

Listen to the track below.

The single follows their past collaborations, ‘BDE’ and ‘RST’. However, in a statement reported by Consequence, Your Old Droog said that ‘Dropout Boogie’ was actually the first song the duo made together.

“I remember getting the verse back and realizing that I had come full circle,” he recalled. “That same night I drove by my old community college where I used to listen to DOOM heavy back in ’07-’08 and I was in a semi-catatonic state playing that verse back over and over.”

Droog also talked about his appreciation for DOOM’s music. “I deadass started listening to classical music, and then I heard DOOM,” he explained. “For him to end up appreciating what I do 10 years later shows the power of never giving up on your passion, staying the course, believing in yourself and having [a] vision.”

A pre-order for ‘Dropout Boogie’ pressed on “hi-liter” yellow vinyl is available here.

DOOM – real name is Daniel Dumile – passed away on Halloween last year, with his death only made public a few months later on New Year’s Eve. Since then, posthumous releases have included a full-length album with Czarface and a remix of The Avalanches’ ‘Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life’.

On the Czarface collaboration, ‘Super What?’, NME’s James McMahon gave the album three stars, calling it “good fun” despite the “light” presence of Dumile.