Listen to Yuna and Charlie Heat’s new single ‘Angry Hearts’

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna has featured on American composer and producer Charlie Heat’s groovy new single ‘Angry Hearts’.

Angry Hearts’ kicks off with low-and-slow percussion and vocal samples, before bass and trap snares come in on the first chorus. Yuna’s smouldering vocals take centerstage on the track, carrying its momentum from start to finish.

Lyrically, ‘Angry Hearts’ captures a weakening relationship: two lovers who feel themselves drifting apart, but not wanting to let go completely. “You wanna war right now but I wanna be somewhere else / How are we still in love? Should we keep on tryin’?,” sings Yuna during the chorus.

Listen to ‘Angry Hearts’, which arrived last Friday (February 12), below.

Producer Charlie Heat – real name Ernest Brown – is best known for producing several tracks on Kanye West’s seventh studio album ‘The Life of Pablo’, for which Brown received three Grammy nominations in 2017. Other notable artists Brown has collaborated with are Lil Uzi Vert, Madonna, Kehlani, Sevyn Streeter, Ant Beale, Travis Scott, and more.

Meanwhile, Yuna dropped her latest single ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’ in December, following the release of ‘Invisible’ in August, and ‘Stay Where You Are’ in May. She also preformed a version of her unreleased song ‘Different Kind Of Love’ on Twitch in November.

Her three singles were released independently following her critically acclaimed album ‘Rouge’ under Verve Forecast Records and Universal Music Group in July 2019.

In early December, Yuna performed a virtual concert that was recorded at an aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, without the presence of a live audience. According to the ‘Crush’ singer, the event took months to plan to make it an “epic, once in a lifetime” show.