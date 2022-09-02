Listen to Yuna’s fourth EP of the year, ‘Y4’

Yuna has released the fourth and penultimate instalment of her ‘Y5’ album, the three-track ‘Y4’ EP.

The EP was released on streaming platforms on September 2, and features three new tracks in the funk-tinged ‘Make Believe’, the R&B ballad ‘Fool 4 U’ and the dreamy piece ‘Relax Your Mind’.

Listen to ‘Y4’ below.

The singer-songwriter will also release a music video for ‘Fool 4 U’ at 9am PST on September 2, or midnight local time on September 3.

In February, Yuna announced that her upcoming full-length ‘Y5’ would be released as 5 EPs. The first of the EP series ‘Y1’ was released in March, followed by ‘Y2’ in May. ‘Y3’ was released in July and was accompanied by her nature-themed video for the track ‘Risk It All’.

Upon announcing the tracklist for ‘Y1’, the artist expressed through her Instagram stories that no artists are featured on ‘Y5’, claiming the project an opportunity to focus on “on myself & my art”. The EPs so far have not featured any collaborations, though the singer had reportedly been working with Channel Orange producer Malay in April 2021.

In response to several fans who questioned the album’s release as five separate EPs, Yuna explained in an Instagram post, “These EP’s are bits and pieces of my heart and soul that I am able to share with you after a traumatising pandemic for me. Losing people I love to Covid, getting my life together and recovering from heartbreaking experiences – it’s a lot for me.”

The EPs were made to be “bite-sized”, she wrote, as fans only need to pay attention every two months for ten minutes so they can get back to “living the most important moments in [their] life.”

Yuna has previously hinted at a concert in Malaysia towards the end of the year. “Now it seems like the ‘season’ for live concerts here in Malaysia,” she said, “and to be honest, it’s been in my planning to hold another performance like the one I had at Plenary Hall a few years ago.”

A concert in Malaysia would be held ahead of a string of mini-tours in the United States to promote ‘Y5’.