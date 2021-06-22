Listen to Yuna’s new single ‘Don’t Blame It On Love’ with Pink Sweat$

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna has released a new single entitled ‘Don’t Blame It On Love’, featuring American artist Pink Sweat$.

The track made its way onto streaming platforms on Tuesday morning (June 22), following a global premiere on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show.

‘Don’t Blame It On Love’ starts off slow with soft piano keys, light synths and an evocative verse from Yuna. The chorus introduces light basslines, lush percussions, and guitar chords before Pink Sweat$ takes over for a verse, with a duet between the two to finish off the track.

Advertisement

The Robin Hannibal-produced song touches upon a relationship falling apart, torn by insecurity and unhappiness. Yuna expresses this in its chorus: “Don’t blame it on love / It’s your fault / You think on this when I’m gone”.

The single also received an animated visualiser, in which Yuna and Pink Sweat$ sit in a studio while fish and sharks swim above them.

Watch the animated clip for ‘Don’t Blame It On Love’ below.

‘Don’t Blame It On Love’ follows the release of ‘The Last Thing’ earlier this month. The track, which was written by Yuna, serves as the debut single of Malaysian singer Ai.Z.

Yuna is currently working on her fifth studio album with the help of ‘Channel Orange’ producer Malay. While the album has yet to receive a release date, Yuna revealed in April that the record’s is “maybe 70 [per cent completed], but it can be 50”. It is currently unclear if ‘Don’t Blame It On Love’ will feature on the album.

Advertisement

Pink Sweat$ released his debut studio album ‘Pink Planet’ in February this year after a trilogy of EPs dating back to 2018. Earlier this month, he featured on HONNE’s latest single ‘What Would You Do?’.