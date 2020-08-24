Listen to Yung Raja, ALYPH and Trifect’s upbeat new song ‘Amazing’

Singaporean rapper Yung Raja has teamed up with his compatriots ALYPH and producer Trifect for the new song ‘Amazing’.

Describing the inspiration for the track, Yung Raja said: “I wanted to create something that makes people feel good, that has an uplifting and bright vibe to it.”

He added: “It was intentionally created hoping I could brighten up somebody’s day.”

ALYPH – who’s also known as half of the duo SleeQ – added, “I wanted to write something young kids could follow, for young adults to enjoy and for the older generation to feel the music.”

Listen to the upbeat track here:

The track was produced by the 19-year-old Trifect, also known as Tristan Wong, who explores electronic and experimental sounds.

For Raja, this song follows his last solo track, ‘Mad Blessings’, which dropped last November. He also recently featured on a remix of Prabh Deep’s ‘Chittra’, and SonaOne’s ‘Ooo Eee’ off the Malaysian rapper’s project ‘THE LOCCDOWN’.

In May this year, ALYPH, who produces under the alias Magic Potions, worked with Malaysian rap duo Gard and Wuzgut on a remix of their single ‘Wonderland’. Last year, he worked with SonaOne on the joint release ‘DETAIL’.