Listen to Yung Raja’s dancey new single ‘Mami’

Singaporean rapper Yung Raja has dropped a dancey single titled ‘Mami’.

The track, which arrived on streaming services on Friday (March 26), features Raja’s signature blend of English and Tamil lyrics and a mutating beat produced by frequent collaborator FlightSch.

“I do it like me cause my style is new / I’m pulling off quick with all kinds of moves / Roja on me bet she find it cute / Ya know I’m that neruppu (fire) Flight produced,” he raps on the bridge of the track.

Advertisement

Yung Raja will also be releasing an accompanying music video for the song this evening. Hear the track below.

The single, which is the NME 100 artist‘s first solo single of 2021, marks his debut release for Alamo Records. His signing to the US label was announced in October, when he dropped his last single ‘The Dance Song’.

The song has been in Raja’s vault for a few years now, as he performed it at Singapore’s Baybeats Festival in 2018 .

Advertisement

In December, Yung Raja teamed up with hip-hop artists Fariz Jabba and Zadon to rework classical local songs for an EP called ‘One 65’, and featured on fellow Def Jam Southeast Asia artist SYA’s single ‘PrettyGirlBop’. And in August last year, he collaborated with his compatriots ALYPH and producer Trifect for the single ‘Amazing’.

Last year, Yung Raja told NME that starting in 2021, he would be releasing music at a higher frequency than before – which means that ‘Mami’ might be the first of several releases to come.

“The first three years was really just marinating and getting to understand what the job scope is. Now we have a good understanding of it,” he said. “You’re always going to be learning, but now I feel I’m spiritually ready to take on whatever is lying ahead of Yung Raja, the brand – and Yung Raja, myself.”