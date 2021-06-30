Listen to Yungblud’s bombastic cover of Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’

Yungblud has shared a new cover of a Madonna classic – listen to his version of ‘Like A Virgin’ below.

The rock-heavy, bombastic cover version comes as part of a two-track Spotify Singles release, which also features a stripped-down version of his own track ‘Mars’, both recorded at Sound City studios.

Speaking of the two track release in a statement, Yungblud said: “Recording at Sound City just blew my mind. I’m still picking my brains up off the pavement to be honest. To record in that studio you need to bring everything you have or you don’t get past the car park.

“The two songs I chose were Like a Virgin by Madonna and mars by myself. I decided to strip mars back, just me and the piano. It’s something that this song deserves, to exist in its purest form so the emotion can just radiate. I have owed my fanbase a version like this for a long time. I hope they love it!”

Listen to Yungblud cover Madonna below:

Of the Madonna cover, Dominic Harrison added: “When we were choosing a song to cover, I wanted it to be completely out of the box yet make absolute sense all at the same time.

“Madonna is a massive idol of mine, I admire every move she artistically made. I wanted to take the classic, add some Yungblud energy and shake it the fuck up! This is a song I heard growing up, my mum and my sisters used to play it all the time so that added real pressure to get it right!”

Yungblud released second album ‘Weird!’ last December, with NME calling it “his most vital dispatch yet” in a five-star album review. Watch the singer’s exclusive track-by-track guide to the album above.

Harrison will hit the road in the UK this September, with the ‘Life On Mars’ tour continuing throughout October. Ahead of the shows, the musician will perform at Reading & Leeds 2021 in August.

Last week (June 25), he played a surprise free intimate gig in Los Angeles. Entry to the all-ages gig was granted on a “first there, first in” basis.