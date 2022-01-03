Listen to Zack Tabudlo and James Reid’s laid-back new collaborative single, ‘HATDOG’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has released a new single featuring recent collaborator and fellow countryman James Reid, titled ‘HATDOG’.

The laid-back R&B track was released on January 1 with an accompanying lyric video that has already surpassed the 200,000 view count on YouTube, and can be streamed on all digital music platforms.

According to an Instagram post shared by Tabudlo, the first mix of the track was written in half an hour while he waited for Reid to arrive at his studio several weeks ago. The quick turnaround is illustrative of the working relationship between the two musicians, who had previously worked together on the emotional music video for Tabudlo’s ‘Para Sa Mga Ex’, starring Reid as the protagonist of the video.

Reid lends his vocals to the track as well this time around, lacing the dreamy synths with his soulful crooning and Tabudlo’s own feather-light delivery.

Listen to ‘HATDOG’ below.

Tabudlo has been promoting his debut album ‘Episode’, having most recently released the single ‘Pano’ on December 6, just two weeks after premiering the comedic music video for ‘Simula Palang Nung Una’. Each of the 14 tracks on ‘Episode’ has an accompanying music video or ‘episode’ that reflects a key moment in Tabudlo’s life according to the lyrics of the song it accompanies.

Tabudlo is scheduled to embark on a US tour with eight dates this April alongside Filipino alternative rock band December Avenue.

Reid, who has not released a full-length album since his 2017 sophomore album ‘Palm Dreams’, released four singles throughout 2021 as well as a blockbuster Filipino team-up with Nadine Lustre and Massiah called ‘Own It’.

Earlier in April 2021, he released a remix of Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna’s track ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’.